Melania Trump Attempts To Show She Cares About Christmas With 2020 Decor

Melania Trump put her headline-making disdain for seasonal adornments aside to unveil the 2020 White House Christmas decorations this week. In photos and a short video posted to her social media platforms early Monday, the first lady took viewers on a virtual tour showcasing this year’s display, which boasts an “America the Beautiful” theme. “Over the past four years I have had the honour to travel to some of our nation’s most beautiful landmarks and meet some of the most compassionate and patriotic American citizens,” she said in a press release. “From coast to coast, the bond that all [Americans] share is an appreciation for our traditions, values, and history, which were the inspiration behind the decorations this year.”

Eagle-eyed viewers will note some timely references amid the twinkling lights and glittering ornaments. Decorations in the White House Library, for example, celebrate the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment, which granted women the right to vote. A miniature Christmas village in another room includes a snow-covered hospital, an apparent nod to health care workers amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Catch a short video of the White House decorations below.