Melania Trump Releases Video About Her Legacy — And Twitter Users Pounce

Melania Trump attempted to celebrate the legacy of her “Be Best” campaign on Friday only to have snarky Twitter users ruin everything with those pesky facts.

The first lady posted a video on Twitter in which she implored Americans “to give a voice to our Nation’s children & the issues that impact their lives.”

“It’s the values & spirit of the American people that inspired Be Best,” she wrote, adding that “it’s those values that will carry on its mission.”