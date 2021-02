Melania Trump Doesn't Mention Donald Trump In Happy Valentine's Day Posts

Melania Trump shared two Valentine’s Day wishes over the weekend ― but neither mentioned her husband, former President Donald Trump.

The former first lady used both Twitter posts to highlight past visits with children in the hospital and elsewhere.

“Sending them love & strength, today & everyday. #HappyValentinesDay,” she tweeted Sunday. “It was wonderful to meet all of the incredible children from all around the world. Wishing everyone a happy #ValentinesDay weekend!” she added in another.