Melania Trump Doesn't Mention Donald Trump In Happy Valentine's Day Posts

Melania Trump shared two Valentine’s Day wishes over the weekend ― but neither mentioned her husband, former President Donald Trump﻿.

The former first lady used both Twitter posts to highlight past visits with children in the hospital and elsewhere.

“Sending them love & strength, today & everyday. #HappyValentinesDay,” she tweeted Sunday. “It was wonderful to meet all of the incredible children from all around the world. Wishing everyone a happy #ValentinesDay weekend!” she added in another.