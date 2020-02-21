Melania Trump faced a backlash on Twitter after she advocated teaching “healthy online behavior” ― something strikingly at odds with President Donald Trump’s social media practices.

The first lady, while accepting the “2020 Woman of Distinction Award” from Palm Beach Atlantic University on Wednesday, said she was “convinced now more than ever that teaching healthy online behavior is crucial to securing a safer future for our children.”

Critics pounced on the comments to remind Trump ― whose “Be Best” initiative bids to improve children’s lives ― of the vitriol-laden online attacks that her husband launches almost daily: