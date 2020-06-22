Melania Trump Posts Juneteenth Tweet And Gets Reminded Of 'Birther' Past

Melania Trump attempted to honour Juneteenth on Friday by reading a children’s book about the holiday — but was accused of not reading the room.

The first lady took to Twitter to read “All Different Now” by Angela Johnson, which tells the story of Juneteenth, a day that celebrates the end of slavery, through the eyes of a young girl.

In the tweet, Trump also reminisced about a trip to Ghana where she toured the House of Slaves, a place where millions of kidnapped Africans were held before being forced onto slave ships bound for the New World.