Melania Trump Really Hates Christmas In 'Kimmel' Spoof Of White House Holiday Video

Melania Trump’s lucky she only has one Christmas remaining at the White House, because it doesn’t look like her leaked comments about her holiday tasks will be forgotten anytime soon.

The first lady attempted to show holiday cheer via footage shared to her social media platforms Monday, in which she toured this year’s seasonal decorations in her home.

But critics found it hard to take her efforts seriously when just two months ago, leaked tapes of conversations with her former friend and adviser Stephanie Winston Wolkoff revealed her feelings about the hoopla over her annual yuletide duties.