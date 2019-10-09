Melania Trump Said She’s ‘Dedicated To Helping Children,’ And It Didn't Go So Well

Melania Trump faced accusations of hypocrisy ― yet again ― for her “Be Best” initiative on Monday.

In an anti-drug address at the Drug Enforcement Administration headquarters to mark Red Ribbon Week, the first lady claimed her program (launched last year) is “dedicated to helping children and ensuring that we are doing all we can to take care of the next generation.”

“Whether it is showing a simple act of kindness, providing care where there is a need or teaching something valuable, ‘Be Best’ promotes the positive actions happening in our communities and around the globe, and helps children understand what it means to live healthy lives,” Trump said.

Trump’s speech focused on her program’s work to tackle the opioid abuse epidemic, alongside its mission to increase children’s well-being and online safety.

But critics on Twitter were quick to explain why they couldn’t take the initiative seriously, given the conduct of her husband, President Donald Trump﻿, and his administration: