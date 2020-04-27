Melania Trump Sparks Angers With 'Thoughts And Prayers' For Coronavirus Victims

Melania Trump faced backlash after she offered “our thoughts and prayers” to the victims of the coronavirus pandemic in a tweet on Friday:

Our thoughts & prayers continue to be w/ each person suffering & fighting to recover from this terrible virus, & with all of the families who have lost loved ones. Even though we are physically apart, we are all in this fight together.

Critics slammed the first lady’s post, noting the slow and haphazard way in which her husband’s administration has handled the public health crisis that has now killed more than 52,000 people nationwide.

President Donald Trump downplayed the risk posed by the virus for weeks and has since taken to hyping unproven and potentially deadly cures during his daily coronavirus task force briefings.

The U.S. is now the epicenter of the pandemic with more than 925,000 confirmed cases. Worldwide, the contagion has sickened more than 2.8 million people and killed almost 200,000.