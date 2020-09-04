First lady Melania Trump spoke out Thursday after her former adviser and longtime confidant published a memoir full of details about the president’s wife. Trump tweeted to encourage the media “to focus & report on the nation’s drug crisis, not on delusional & malicious gossip,” and said she plans to host a roundtable with people in substance use recovery and supporting organisations.

This afternoon I will be hosting a roundtable with some incredible citizens in recovery & the amazing organizations that support them. I encourage the media to focus & report on the nation's drug crisis, not on delusional & malicious gossip. — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) September 3, 2020

The White House did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for comment on whether Trump’s mention of “delusional & malicious gossip” was a direct reference to Stephanie Winston Wolkoff’s tell-all book, “Melania and Me: The Rise and Fall of My Friendship With the First Lady.” The book, which the White House has called “revisionist history,” was published Tuesday with new revelations about the author’s 15-year friendship with the first lady and the current administration. Winston Wolkoff, who helped organise President Donald Trump’s inauguration, confirmed on Tuesday that she had secretly taped her conversations with Melania Trump after she was publicly spurned by the White House. The former adviser, who was not a paid staff member at the White House, did not reveal the contents of those recordings. However, reports indicated last week that the tapes involved the first lady making disparaging comments about her family, including stepdaughter Ivanka Trump.