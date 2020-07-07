Report: Longtime Melania Trump Insider To Release ‘Explosive’ Tell-All Book

A longtime confidante to Melania Trump who helped to plan the inauguration of US President Donald Trump is reportedly set to release a book with “explosive” revelations based on her 15-year relationship with the first lady. The Daily Beast said Stephanie Winston Wolkoff’s Melania and Me, scheduled for September 1, is “largely negative” and “heavily trashes the first lady.” A blurb describing the book cited by Vanity Fairy says it will detail the friendship between the two through the years as well as her “abrupt and very public departure” from the White House.

SAUL LOEB via Getty Images US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump host the 2020 "Salute to America" event in honor of Independence Day on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, July 4, 2020.

The Daily Beast notes that Wolkoff signed a nondisclosure agreement, which could lead to legal action over the book. Wolkoff worked as an unpaid senior advisor to the first lady for the first year of the presidency. However, the White House cut ties to Wolkoff in early 2018 after revelations that her company was paid nearly $26 million by the inauguration committee to plan events related to the ceremony. Wolkoff herself received $1.62 million, The New York Times reported in 2018. Committee officials told the newspaper that money to her and her firm was used to pay other vendors, subcontractors and workers.