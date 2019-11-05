This Melbourne Cup People Are Putting Their Cups Out For The Horses

Many Australians are taking a stand against the Melbourne Cup this year, and in addition to the ‘nup to the cup’ trending hashtag, have put their tea cups and coffee mugs out as tribute to the racehorses.

“Ok it’s Melbourne Cup Day, horse racing can get fucked, post your favourite cups instead!” read a tweet shared by Twitter user @cry_club on Tuesday morning. “This one was a Christmas present from my girlfriend’s mum.”

It didn’t taken long for others to follow suit, and from creative keep cups to mugs with cartoons or quotes, there’s been an array of support brewing for the anti-Melbourne cup movement.