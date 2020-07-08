WILLIAM WEST via Getty Images Police in the southern New South Wales (NSW) border city of Albury check cars crossing the state border from Victoria on July 8, 2020 (Photo by WILLIAM WEST/AFP via Getty Images)

Lockdown measures were reimposed in Melbourne on Tuesday, confining residents to their homes unless undertaking essential business for six weeks, as officials scrambled to fix the border permit website that some users say “crashed.”

The stage three lockdown decision, which affects around 4.9 million people, was announced just hours before the busy border between Victoria and New South Wales was scheduled to close for the first time in a century.

From midnight on Wednesday, everyone in Melbourne will be required to stay home unless travelling to work, studying, shopping for food or attending medical appointments. Restaurants, cafes and bars will be able to provide takeaway service only, gyms and hair salons closed, household gatherings limited to two people and the current school holiday extended.

Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews said the restrictions were onerous but necessary.

“I would, with the greatest of respect, put it to you getting this virus and dying from it is very onerous too,” he said during a televised media conference.

Victoria was responsible for 191 of the 199 new cases reported nationally on Tuesday, the biggest one-day rise since early April. The spike has worried officials, even though the national total of almost 8,800 cases and 106 deaths is far below many other countries.

“We have to be clear with each other that this is not over,” Andrews said. “And pretending that it is because we all want it to be over is not the answer. It is indeed part of the problem. A very big part of the problem.”

Andrews had over the weekend reinstated strict social-distancing orders in more than 30 Melbourne suburbs and put nine public housing towers into complete police-guarded lockdown with no notice.

Those living in the towers say that the promised government support such as culturally appropriate food has failed to materialise, however, and that they have been unfairly singled out, and intimidated by the police presence.