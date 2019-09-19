“They,” the dictionary now notes, can be “used to refer to a single person whose gender identity is nonbinary.”

The dictionary publishers made the announcement this week on Merriam-Webster’s website and on Twitter.

Merriam-Webster has incorporated the use of “they” as a nonbinary pronoun to its list of definitions of the word.

The nonbinary pronoun 'they' has been added to the dictionary. https://t.co/tadl1VdfB0

“New words are a happy fact of life for a living language, and taking careful stock of the words that we use is an important part of the work of dictionary editors,” Merriam-Webster officials wrote in a short post on the company’s official website. “Words can come and go in a language, but those that show staying power and increasing use need to be recorded and described. In other words: they need definitions.”

In an interview with USA Today published Tuesday, Merriam-Webster senior editor Emily Brewster further explained the addition.

“In more recent years, we have this nonbinary ‘they,’ which is now appearing in carefully edited text,” she said. “It’s appearing in The New York Times. It is being chosen by people and mentioned in articles with some frequency. It’s simply not a usage that can be ignored anymore.”

The Human Rights Campaign, the American Civil Liberties Union and GLAAD were among the many advocacy groups to applaud Merriam-Webster’s decision.