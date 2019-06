Well, at least one Bay Area team came to play.

Metallica’s James Hetfield and Kirk Hammett shredded “The Star-Spangled Banner” on guitar Wednesday before Game 3 of the NBA Finals in Oakland.

The home team Golden State Warriors did not fare as well, losing to the Toronto Raptors, 123-109. Golden State trails 2 games to 1 in the best-of-7 series.

The club couldn’t blame the heavy metal giants, who got the evening off to a face-melting, patriotic start.