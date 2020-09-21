HHS Official Now On Leave Says He And Trump 'Stand By' His Disturbing Comments

Never miss a thing. Sign up to HuffPost Australia’s weekly newsletter for the latest news, exclusives and guides to achieving the good life.

The day that Michael Caputo took a leave of absence from the Department of Health and Human Services after a series of disturbing comments, he told a local radio station that he and the president “stand by” what he said.

The assistant secretary for public affairs announced his leave last week after a wild 26-minute Facebook Live address in which he accused scientists with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention of “sedition” for allegedly plotting against Donald Trump.

He also urged people following him to “buy ammunition” and prepare for leftist “hit squads” planning an armed insurrection, according to a complete tape of the comments obtained by The New York Times. He said Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden would lose the election and then refuse to accept the results, which would trigger violence.

Caputo apologised for his comments this past Tuesday and said in a statement on Wednesday that he was taking a two-month medical leave.

He said in a Wednesday interview with WBEN radio in Buffalo, New York, that it was inappropriate for him to make the “political comments” and that it made his staffers’ jobs “harder.”

But he also insisted: “I believe everything I said and I will stand by it, and the president stands by what I said.”