Comedian Michael Che Receives Backlash For Calling Caitlyn Jenner A ‘Fella’ On ‘SNL’

“Saturday Night Live” star Michael Che is in hot water once again — and this time it’s for a joke about Caitlyn Jenner that many are calling transphobic.

During the “Weekend Update” segment this past Saturday, Che was joking about Kanye West’s newly religious public persona when things took an unexpected turn.

“At first I thought Kanye was losing his mind, and now I feel like he’s fine, he’s just turning into an old white lady,” Che said, referencing West’s plans to edit his old songs “with more G-rated lyrics.”

Che continued: “I mean, he used to be one of the coolest Black dudes on Earth. Now he’s showing up to events in sweatpants and orthopedic sneakers, listening to Kenny G and trying to get Black people to like Trump. It’s like, how long before this guy changes his name to Kathy?”

Che then segued into a joke about Jenner, who came out as transgender in 2015 and used to be married to West’s mother-in-law.

“Now, you might think that I’m crazy, but about five years ago, there was a fella named Bruce Jenner, and he moved to Calabasas … ” the SNL comedian said before trailing off.

Many people weren’t happy, not with the misgendering of Jenner, not with the casual use of her dead name and not with the implication that being transgender is inherently amusing.