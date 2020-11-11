Michael Cohen Predicts How Trump Will Dodge Biden's Inauguration

President Donald Trump simply doesn’t have the “inner strength” to accept his loss and attend the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden, according to his former fixer and personal attorney Michael Cohen.

In an interview with Ari Melber on MSNBC, Cohen discussed potential scenarios for the coming months, as his former boss continues to adamantly deny the results of the presidential election, refuses to concede and baselessly attacks the legitimacy of the voting processes that led to his loss.

Cohen said people needn’t be too concerned, because his former boss “talks a lot of nonsense.”

“It’s all a lie, 99.9% of everything that comes out of his mouth is a lie. He’s not going to stay in the White House past Jan. 20. They will remove him. He knows that,” Cohen said.

He again predicted that Trump might not return to the White House after he visits his Florida Mar-A-Lago resort for his Christmas break, and will stay there beyond Biden’s inauguration at noon on Jan. 20.

“I suspect he doesn’t even come back to Washington,” Cohen said. “I don’t believe he’s going to go to the inauguration because he himself fundamentally cannot sit in a chair knowing that the cameras are on him and that the world is looking at him as a loser. He cannot do that.”

“He does not have enough inner strength in him to be gracious,” he added.