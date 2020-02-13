Movie star Michael Douglas said his late father Kirk Douglas used some of his final words before his death last week at age 103 to praise Democratic presidential hopeful Michael Bloomberg.

“I don’t know if he was pulling my leg or not,” the younger Douglas said in footage filmed at the opening of Bloomberg’s 2020 campaign office in Madison, Wisconsin, over the weekend.

The actor continued:

But one of the last words that he said in the hospital, when he came and he saw me, asked me to lean over closely, and I leaned over closely, and he looked at me and he said, ‘Mike can get it done.’

Bloomberg’s campaign posted the footage online Sunday, before the billionaire media mogul drew scorn over resurfaced audio from 2015 in which he defended the stop-and-frisk policing strategy used during his time as New York mayor.

Check it out here: