Michael Jordan's Daughter Addresses Her Mum Juanita's Absence In 'The Last Dance'

Michael Jordan’s daughter Jasmine has addressed a question many fans had on their minds after watching ESPN’s “The Last Dance”: Where was Juanita Vanoy?

In an interview with Essence published Tuesday, Jasmine Jordan responded to speculation about her mother’s glaring absence from the hit docuseries, saying, “There’s no need to go down memory lane.”

The series, which centered on Michael Jordan and the 1997-98 Chicago Bulls team, saw huge success in viewership over its monthlong run that concluded Sunday.

During much of the time covered in the documentary, the six-time NBA champion was married to Vanoy, now his ex-wife. The two got married in 1989 and divorced in 2006. They share Jasmine and sons Marcus and Jeffrey.

But any real mention of or appearance from Vanoy was notably missing from the 10-part documentary, which featured some of Michael Jordan’s past controversies, insight on his life growing up, and interviews with some of his family members, former teammates and closest friends.