Michelle Obama shared her family’s Christmas card on Instagram Monday, extending wishes for a “holiday season that sparkles with magic and wonder and a new year filled with peace and hope” to all of the family’s fans.

The card, which appears to feature a tree on the front and a red flower on the inside, is signed by former President from Barack Obama, Michelle, and daughters Sasha and Malia. It even features paw prints from the family’s two dogs: Bo and Sunny.

The former first lady shared a personal message in a caption posted alongside the card, thanking her social media followers for sharing their hopes and goals with her.