Michelle Obama Shares 'Happy Thanksgiving' Message With Rare Full-Family Photo

The Obama family would like to wish you a happy Thanksgiving ― from their family to yours. Michelle Obama shared a new photo Wednesday of herself with former President Barack Obama and their daughters, Sasha, 18, and Malia﻿, 21. “From our family to yours, #HappyThanksgiving!” she wrote.

The photo appears to be from Sasha Obama’s prom in May this year, but it’s the first time this image has been shared publicly. Malia and Sasha are now both in college, with Malia enrolled at Harvard University and Sasha at the University of Michigan. The Obamas have shared only a handful of family photos including Sasha and Malia since leaving the White House, and fans were delighted to see the four together, with many commenting on how grown up the girls look.

“Wow, such a gorgeous family! Your girls have turned into such beautiful young women! You all look so happy and relaxed. #missyou,” one commenter wrote on Instagram. “That is one gorgeous, smart family! So very missed!” wrote another. Barack Obama had also shared some Thanksgiving words of wisdom earlier on Wednesday, tweeting a link to a Vox article that gave science-based tips on how to be more persuasive in an argument.

Before arguing with friends or family around the Thanksgiving table, take a look at the science behind arguing better. And it'll never hurt to try this: "Listen to people, get them to think about their own experience, and highlight your common humanity." https://t.co/AZC9kpqoqx — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) November 27, 2019