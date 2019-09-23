Michelle Williams Brings Busy Philipps To Tears In Emmys Speech On Gender Equality

Michelle Williams took home the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or a Movie for her role in “Fosse/Verdon,” bringing her friend Busy Philipps to tears and the audience to their feet with an impassioned acceptance speech about gender equality. The actor, who plays Broadway legend Gwen Verdon in the FX series, talked about how accommodating the showrunners were to her needs on set when it came to needing more voice lessons, dance lessons or better fake teeth. “All of these things, they require effort and they cost more money, but my bosses never presumed to know better than I did about what I needed in order to do my job and honour Gwen Verdon,” said Williams.

"My bosses never presumed to know better than I did about what I needed in order to do my job and honor Gwen Verdon." #FosseVerdonFX star Michelle Williams thanks her studios during her acceptance speech for lead actress in a limited series https://t.co/WmT1Fmyol4#Emmyspic.twitter.com/DDF1ONJV7Z — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) September 23, 2019

The 39-year-old also thanked the studio for paying her equally and implored those creating content to empower women, particularly women of colour. “They understood that when you put value into a person, it empowers that person to get in touch with their own inherent value, and then where do they put that value? They put it into their work,” said Williams. “So, the next time a woman ― and especially a woman of colour, because she stands to make fifty-two cents on the dollar compared to her white male counterpart ― tells you what she needs in order to do her job, listen to her. Believe her, because one day she might stand in front of you and say thank you for allowing her to succeed because of her workplace environment and not in spite of it.” The actor dedicated the award to her daughter, Matilda, and received a standing ovation from the crowd. Throughout her speech, the screen cut to Philipps, Williams’ longtime friend, who was tearing up at Williams’ words.

The former host of “Busy Tonight” was not the only one moved by Williams’ speech. Twitter was abuzz with praise:

Terrific group of nominees, but Michelle Williams was really outstanding in 'Fosse/Verdon.' And that speech was rousing. #Emmys2019 — Kristi Turnquist (@Kristiturnquist) September 23, 2019

That Michelle Williams speech belongs on a plaque. #Emmys — shauna (@goldengateblond) September 23, 2019

That was Michelle Williams’ best speech since Abby Morgan’s funeral #Emmys — Ira thee Third (@ira) September 23, 2019

Michelle Williams knocking it out of the park with her acceptance. To memorize that thoughtful speech and read it so well was so good she deserves a 2nd Emmy! pic.twitter.com/RI1gqSipau — Julie Cohen (@FilmmakerJulie) September 23, 2019

Give Michelle Williams an Emmy for her speech. #Emmys — Danielle Schwartz (@tvsfun) September 23, 2019