Mulvaney: Trump Still Considers Himself To Be In Hospitality Business

Acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney defended US President Donald Trump’s initial choice to host the 2020 G-7 summit at his own Florida resort, saying “at the end of the day he still considers himself to be in the hospitality business.”

“He was honestly surprised at the level of pushback,” Mulvaney said on “Fox News Sunday”. “He saw the opportunity to take the biggest leaders from around the world and he wanted to put on the absolute best show, the best visit that he possibly could and he was very comfortable doing that at Doral and I think we were all surprised by the level of pushback.”