Mike Pence Gets A Fact-Check After Calling COVID-19 Vaccine A 'Medical Miracle'

Pence, who leads the White House’s coronavirus task force, praised the speed with which the medication has been developed with this post:

US Vice President Mike Pence drew widespread criticism on Twitter Tuesday for hailing a vaccine for COVID-19 as a “medical miracle.”

The development and manufacturing of a vaccine typically takes 8-12 years but under Operation Warp Speed, we have done it in 8-12 months and we are on track to deliver MILLIONS of doses before the end of December! This is a Medical Miracle! pic.twitter.com/ZLRM76FFVt

Critics called out Pence’s suggestion of divine intervention.

“A miracle is something that cannot be explained by natural or scientific laws,” wrote one. “This vaccine was developed via hard work, intelligence, science, and perseverance. There was no magic involved.”

Added another: “It’s actually science, not a miracle.”