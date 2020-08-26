Never miss a thing. Sign up to HuffPost Australia’s weekly newsletter for the latest news, exclusives and guides to achieving the good life.

US Vice President Mike Pence tried to update President Donald Trump’s longtime campaign slogan.

It didn’t go well.

Trump and Pence were elected in 2016 with “Make America Great Again” as their slogan. This year, Trump has wavered between using the same slogan – despite the implication he failed to make America great during his first term ― or changing it to “Keep America Great.”

But on Monday, Pence tried a different take.

“We’re gonna make America great again, again,” he declared at the Republican National Convention.

Twitter users were quick to point out that the slogan is also a confession ― one that means Trump and Pence allowed America to become not-great under their watch: