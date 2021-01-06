Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Tuesday seemed to finally acknowledge that President Donald Trump’s presidency has come to an end. His apparent admission came roughly two months after President-elect Joe Biden declared victory and more than three weeks after all 50 states certified their results.

During an interview with Bloomberg, Pompeo reflected on his tenure at the State Department and said he regretted that the US didn’t make more progress on issues related to China and North Korea.

“So as we talk in the first week in January, do you think the world is safer today than it was a year ago or two years or three years ago, or maybe it’s not quite as safe as it was?” Bloomberg’s David Rubenstein asked at one point.

“No, I think we are leaving ― after four years, I think we’re leaving the world safer than when we came in,” Pompeo responded, his first apparent public acknowledgement that the Trump administration is almost over.

Pompeo said he hopes “whoever the next secretary of state is” ― Biden has said he will nominate Antony Blinken for the position ― will recognise the threat created by China and continue to “push back” against Iran.