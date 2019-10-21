Masked Singer 'Suspect' Cody Simpson Arrives In Sydney

Singer Miley Cyrus would be missing her new boyfriend Cody Simpson who returned to his home country, Australia on Monday. The 22-year-old Aussie musician touched down in Sydney, just a few weeks after going public with Liam Hemsworth’s ex. Many may be wondering why the lovebirds are already spending time apart so soon into their fresh relationship, but some fans think they have the answer

The finale of The Masked Singer Australia airs on Monday night, and after weeks of speculation that Cody is the famous face behind the Robot mask, his arrival in Australia all but confirms judge Lindsay Lohan’s recent guess that it’s him. The contestants of The Masked Singer are required to do media interviews the day after they are masked, and this would explain Cody’s Aussie visit if he indeed Robot.

Instagram/Cody Simpson Miley Cyrus' boyfriend Cody Simpson shared this photo hours ahead of touching down in Sydney, Australia on Monday.

“Originally, I was thinking a Backstreet Boy and now I’m thinking it’s Cody Simpson,” Lindsay said on the Channel Ten show after one of the robot’s recent performances. “Cody Simpson’s very proactive in the ocean. And it would be a really big throw-off if it was Cody ’cause he dated my sister for a long time... I feel like I know you and that’s what scares me the most.” Last week the robot dropped some more clues, along with a very telling choice of songs. “I’m a competitor, that’s how I grew up,” he told Lindsay and fellow judges Jackie O, Dannii Minogue and Dave ‘Hughesy’ Hughes. “I love to win, whatever I’m doing. whatever I do I’ll give it everything I can. I want to be the best, not just the best I can be. I want to win.” The plot thickens, as last week the robot sang a mash-up of Miley Cyrus’ song, Nothing Breaks Like A Heart, and Jolene, the track made famous by Miley’s godmother Dolly Parton.

Ok but please can the @maskedsinger_au finale hurry up so they can reveal @CodySimpson as the robot?! The new clues still very much point to Cody. Clue 1: Coast to Coast (Gold Coast?) Clue 2: The Tide (Cody and the Tide?) it’s definitely Cody Simpson 💙🤖 — Courtney (@Courtney_Borg1) October 20, 2019

Cody Simpson has been a UN oceans ambassador, won numerous medals swimming growing up, they showed gold in a case- he came from the Gold coast and got his start to fame online - Twitter/ Youtube. Also has a keen interest in surfing 🏄‍♂️ there’s no way it isn’t him. Can dance/sing! — Alex 🥀 Goldsworthy (@lexxyg96) October 15, 2019

I pride myself on being able to yell out the answer to each clue for @CodySimpson, oops I mean Robot, on the masked singer — rainbow reno (@ItBeRenee) October 17, 2019

so i've stopped live tweeting #MaskedSingerAU because i am TOO fed up at people guessing anyone other than @CodySimpson for Robot. the man sang songs by Miley and Miley's godmother for goodness sakes @maskedsinger_au — charlotte borland 💫 (@charborland__) October 15, 2019

While filming of The Masked Singer took place in July, months ahead of Cody and Miley going public with their love, this is one big coincidence. On Monday night the identities of the robot, wolf and monster will be revealed, with Rob ‘Millsy’ Mills and Gorgi Coghlan tipped by fans to be the latter two respectively. On Monday Cody, who previously dated Gigi Hadid, shared a snap on his Instagram stories hours ahead of his arrival in Sydney. The black and white filtered image showed him wearing a black T-shirt and matching beanie. Clearly missing him, Miley referred to Cody in an Instagram story an hour later, writing, “Is he even your boyfriend if you don’t steal his sunglasses?” Miley, 26, went public with Cody after an eventful few weeks, which involved divorcing Liam Hemsworth and rebounding with reality TV star Kaitlynn Carter.

Instagram/Miley Cyrus Miley seemed to be missing her boyfriend.

After a video of her cosying up to Cody made the internet rounds, Miley addressed critics who predictably accused her of moving on too quickly following back-to-back breakups earlier this summer with Liam and Kaitlynn. “I know the public feels invested in my past relationship because they felt like they saw it thru from the beginning,” Miley wrote on Twitter Friday night. “I think that’s why people have always felt so entitled over my life and how I live it because they’ve watched me grow up.” “But I am grown now and make choices as an adult knowing the truth/details/reality,” she continued, noting how men in the public eye rarely receive this type of attention about their dating life. The “Black Mirror” star added that “this ‘dating’ thing is new to me,” given her relationship with Hemsworth spanned most of her 20s, and said she refuses to stay cooped up at home during this new chapter. “I am just trying to THRIVE/survive in a man’s world,” she wrote. “Can a girl not get a fucking açai bowl and a morning make out session in peace?!?!”