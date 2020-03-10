Miley Cyrus has pulled out of a Melbourne bushfire relief concert three days before she was scheduled to headline.

The 27-year-old singer cited coronavirus fears as the reason for withdrawing from the event and said she is following advice from “international government authorities.”

The singer was meant to perform at the ‘World Tour Bushfire Relief’ show in Melbourne on March 13, with special guests The Veronicas, Lil Nas X and DJ Seb Fontaine also billed to perform throughout the night.

“I am so disappointed to not be there, but I have to do what is right to protect the health and safety of my band and crew,” Miley said in a Tweet on Tuesday.

“I will still be making a donation to help the victims of the Australian bush fire. I’m sorry to miss everyone in Australia, but I will be back soon.”