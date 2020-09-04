Miley Cyrus says there’s a lot people don’t know about her split with ex Liam Hemsworth ― even though the details (and the timeline) seem very public.

The ‘Midnight Sky’ singer, who was married to her ‘Last Song’ co-star for less than a year, stopped by the ‘Joe Rogan Experience’ podcast on Wednesday to talk about her “very public divorce” and what “sucked” the most about it.

“It wasn’t the fact that me and someone that I loved realised that we don’t love each other the way that we used to anymore. That’s OK, I can accept that,” she said.

“I can’t accept the villainising and just all those stories,” Cyrus said. “It’s amazing that the public kind of thinks there’s no gap of time they didn’t see that could possibly be what led to this.”

During the interview, Cyrus also addressed other people’s comments last year about how quickly she’d moved on with her friend reality star Kaitlynn Carter after separating from Hemsworth.