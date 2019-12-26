Miley Cyrus' Family Christmas Card Is A Spectacular Self-Own

The portraits (with Miley at right) include her parents Tish and “Achy Breaky Heart” singer Billy Ray Cyrus, sisters Noah and Brandi, and brothers Braison and Trace.

Just days earlier, Cyrus took a funny shot at herself when artist Matty Mo wrote on Instagram that he’d be marrying Cyrus in 2020.

“It probably won’t last long. 💍But always down to try,” she answered. “You miss 100% of the shots you don’t take.”