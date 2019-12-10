Miley Cyrus seems to be enjoying her newfound freedom. Tattoo artist Winter Stone posted a photo on Sunday of a new tattoo on the “Mother’s Daughter” singer. The ink, which rests just above Cyrus’ knuckles on her right hand, says “freedom” in a thin, delicate script. The tattoo comes at a time of major change for Cyrus, who split from her husband and longtime love Liam Hemsworth in August after less than a year of marriage. The two met in 2009 and had dated on and off since 2010.

Winter Stone/Instagram Cyrus showing off her new ink.

The meaning could also be tied to lyrics from Cyrus’ song “Mother’s Daughter,” which Stone cites in his Instagram caption: “Don’t fuck with my freedom / I came up to get me some / I’m nasty, I’m evil / Must be something in the water or that I’m my mother’s daughter.”

In addition to Cyrus’ “Freedom” tattoo, she also got a handwritten note from Yoko Ono inked on her left shoulder, which reads “I’m proud of U. Yoko.” The singer has gotten multiple tattoos that seemingly allude to her split from Hemsworth, including a lyric on her arm from the Pixies song “The Thing” that says, “My head was feeling scared, but my heart was feeling free.” Cyrus also sports a depiction of a man-eating snake that she got around the time her former husband filed for divorce.