If eligible Australian bachelors were Infinity Stones, Miley Cyrus is Thanos because she’s collected another suitor from the land Down Under, which we can all agree is a far worthier endeavor than snapping away half of Earth’s population.

After locking down and then divorcing the country’s most coveted export, Liam Hemsworth, (and rebounding with reality TV star Kaitlynn Carter), the singer has seemingly moved on to Australian singer and longtime friend Cody Simpson.

The star was spotted sharing a kiss and an acai bowl with Simpson earlier this week in Los Angeles and now she’s confirming that he is very much “my type.”

“22 [check] Australian (my type) [check] Abs [check],” she wrote over a photo of a shirtless Simpson on Instagram Stories Saturday, adding “Hot Girl Fall [check].”