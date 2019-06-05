Miley Cyrus Powerfully Responds To Groping Incident With Reminder About Consent

Miley Cyrus is breaking her silence on a scary fan encounter with a powerful reminder that no one should be touched without their consent.

The 26-year-old singer was forcibly groped and kissed by a male fan while exiting her hotel with husband Liam Hemsworth over the weekend in Barcelona, Spain, where she was headlining the Primavera Sound festival.

A video of the interaction went viral earlier this week amid her press tour for the recently dropped EP “She Is Coming,” which features a slew of female empowerment anthems.

Cyrus shared a video across her social media channels on Tuesday of a segment from CBS’ “The Talk,” in which co-host Sara Gilbert quoted a comment from a troll on the internet who said the Disney Channel alum “asked for it” because of how she was dressed.