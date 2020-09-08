Miley Cyrus Reveals Sexist, 'Embarrassing' Way VMAs Director Treated Her

Even though Miley Cyrus is one of the biggest names in the music business, she still faces misogyny within the industry.

The singer, who delivered a jaw-dropping rendition of her new single, “Midnight Sky,” at the MTV Video Music Awards on Aug. 30, spoke with Joe Rogan about the sexist commentary she faced from the event’s production team after she made specific lighting requests prior to her performance.

“I wanted the lights to be turned off and then the lighting of the room to just be lighting me,” Cyrus told Rogan on his podcast last week.

“So no key light, no beauty light,” she added. “Beauty light is always used on women. And I said turn the fucking lights off. You would never tell Travis Scott or Adam Levine that he couldn’t turn the beauty light off. I want this red lighting.”