Miley Cyrus has been open and honest throughout her sobriety journey over the past year — even when things get difficult.

Now the ‘Midnight Sky’ singer is opening up about becoming sober again, after she told radio presenter Zane Lowe that she recently “fell off” during the coronavirus pandemic.

“I, like a lot of people — being completely honest — during the pandemic, fell off,” the entertainer said during an Apple Music interview with Lowe that was released on Monday.

“And I would never sit here and go, ‘I’ve been fucking sober and I didn’t ... ’ I fell off and I realised that I now am back on sobriety, two weeks sober,” Cyrus said. “You know, I feel like I really accepted that time.”

“And one of the things I’ve used is ‘Don’t get furious, get curious,’” the singer added. “So don’t be mad at yourself, but ask yourself, ‘What happened?’”