Miley Cyrus gave a poignant, haunting performance of Pink Floyd’s 1975 classic “Wish You Were Here” on “Saturday Night Live’s” second “at-home” episode amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

She sang next to an open fire pit, accompanied by guitarist and songwriter Andrew Watt, who recently recovered from COVID-19 and talked about his horrifying experience on social media. Watt, 29, said he felt like he was “hit by a bus” and developed pneumonia, but was repeatedly denied a test for coronavirus until he was ultimately diagnosed.

The mood and the music were an apt tribute to the toll and the isolation of these lockdown times:

Did they get you to trade

Your heroes for ghosts? ... Did you exchange

A walk on part in the war

For a lead role in a cage? How I wish, how I wish you were here

We’re just two lost souls

Swimming in a fish bowl

Year after year

Running over the same old ground

And how we found

The same old fears.

Wish you were here

Check it out in the video up top.