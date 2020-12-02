Millie Bobby Brown Shares Tearful Message After 'Uncomfortable' Fan Encounter

Millie Bobby Brown was brought to tears on Monday after an “uncomfortable” and unwelcome interaction with a fan while she was Christmas shopping with her mom. The “Strangers Things” star shared a teary video on her Instagram story after the encounter, in which a girl approached Brown and asked to record her. Brown said no. “At the end of the day, I don’t need to justify it to anyone,” the actor said. “If I don’t want to be taken a video of, I don’t have to be.” But the woman in question refused to respect the “Enola Holmes” actor’s wishes.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images Millie Bobby Brown turned down a fan's request to film her in a video, but the girl wouldn't listen.

“I was paying and she walked past me and began to video me again. And I said, ‘I’m a human being.’ Like, what ― what more can I ask from you?” Brown said tearfully. “She said, ‘So I can’t take a video of a human being?’ And I said, ‘No! Not when I said no,’” the 16-year-old explained as she cried. “It just makes me upset when people try to push the boundary. And I just wish people were more respectful.” Though the actor has been in the public eye for a few years now, she told fans that she is “still trying to navigate this all” and added that “it’s still overwhelming.” “I will take a picture with you, but when you push the boundary and you try and fight me on it ― Where are my rights to say no?” she added. “I’m making this video to say, you have to show more respect for others, no matter who they are, what they do,” she said. “It’s just manners.”

