From Sydney To San Francisco, Millions To Strike For Global Climate Action

It’s early morning in the Pacific. Soon the sun will rise on September 20th 2019. Good luck Australia, The Philippines, Japan and all the Pacific islands. You go first! Now lead the way!#fridaysforfuture#climatestrike#schoolstrike4climate

(NZ + many others go next week.) pic.twitter.com/u1pji4SySN — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) September 19, 2019

In Sydney, police estimated at least 80,000 people attended the city’s rally, many bearing signs and decrying federal efforts to approve some of the planet’s largest coal mines. Other Australian cities saw even larger numbers, including 150,000 in Melbourne and 22,000 in Hobart. It was reportedly the largest strike the capital of Tasmania had ever seen. Protestors in Sydney held beacons reading: “I want you to panic” and “There is no Planet B.” Many signs were aimed at Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, including one with the lawmaker’s photo and the name “Coaldemort.” “I care about Earth and the environment,” 10-year-old Rebecca Manuguerra, who was at the Sydney rally with her mom, said. “I feel good that I’m not the only one just trying to fight for Earth.”

Nick Visser / HuffPost Rebecca Manuguerra, 10, holds up a sign she made for Friday's climate strike in Sydney.

Rebecca Campisi, an elementary school teacher in Sydney who was at the rally with her two kids and mother, said the day’s event was inspiring. “I’m so impressed with how many people have shown up, and so many kids, so many students,” she said. “It’s very uplifting to know that the future is in safe hands, and obviously there’s a very big groundswell now of people that really care about this issue and they can’t be ignored any longer. It’s time to take some action and make some change.”

Jenny Evans via Getty Images Thousands gathered in Sydney, many bearing signs decrying the government's support of fossil fuel and inaction on climate change. (Photo by Jenny Evans/Getty Images)