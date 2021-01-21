Mindy Kaling’s new Instagram post about Kamala Harris’ historic election perfectly captured the power of representation in politics. The 41-year-old shared a photo of her three-year-old daughter, Katherine, watching Harris on television as she was sworn in as US vice president. “I was at work, but apparently she said: ‘Is that mommy? It looks like mommy.’ Best compliment I ever got! It matters. Happy Inauguration everyone,” Kaling captioned the post.

ASSOCIATED PRESS/Andrew Harnik Kamala Harris is sworn in as vice president during the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the US Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, January 20, 2021.

George Pimentel via Getty Images Mindy Kaling pictured at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar party hosted by Radhika Jones in February 09, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California.

The post instantly evoked emotion amongst many of the TV star’s followers who reiterated how important it was to them to see a woman like Harris – born to Indian and Jamaican immigrant parents – elected as vice president. “Oh how I wished I had someone who ‘looked like Mommy’ on TV while I was growing up. What an incredible day. Sobbing,” one fan wrote. “Argh I cried!!! As an immigrant, I am so proud that my toddler daughter will grow up in a country where her possibilities are truly limitless. Cheers to women like you and Madam Vice President who shatter glass ceilings every day!” penned another. One fan put it simply, “Representation matters”.