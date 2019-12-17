Internet Swoons Over Miss Nigeria's Thrilled Response To Pal's Miss World Win

Miss Nigeria was so over the moon when the winner of the Miss World title was announced in London Saturday that it appeared she was the victor. But her delighted screams and happy dance were all for her pal, Miss Jamaica Toni-Ann Singh.

Singh, 23, seemed overwhelmed when her name was announced as the new Miss World, but all was well when Miss Nigeria Nyekachi Douglas, 21, pulled her and Miss Brazil Elis Coelho, 19, into a tight hug.

Douglas was generous again during an interview after the show ended.

It’s Singh who’s “amazing,” Douglas said. “She would be the one who would be like, ‘Listen, you’ve got this.’”

Singh’s win means that for the first time in history, Miss USA, Miss Teen USA, Miss America, Miss Universe and Miss World are all Black women.

Douglas’ joy for Singh struck a chord on social media: