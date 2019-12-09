VALERIE MACON via Getty Images Newly crowned Miss Universe 2019 South Africa's Zozibini Tunzi attends a press conference after the 2019 Miss Universe pageant.

Miss Universe Australia Priya Serrao has said South Africa’s Zozibini Tunzi was the perfect choice for the title when she was crowned winner at the Miss Universe final on Sunday night. “They literally could not have picked a better woman,” Priya told HuffPost Australia. “She’s a role model in every sense of the word. Black girl magic.”

Zozibini, 26, is the first black woman from her country to become Miss Universe. “I grew up in a world where a woman who looks like me – with my kind of skin and my kind of hair – was never considered to be beautiful,” Zozibini said during one of the pageant rounds in the final. “I think it is time that that stops today. I want children to look at me and see my face and I want them to see their faces reflected in mine.”

Tonight a door was opened and I could not be more grateful to have been the one to have walked through it.

May every little girl who witnessed this moment forever believe in the power of her dreams and may they see their faces reflected in mine.

I am #MissUniverse2019. pic.twitter.com/gMkjmVCabo — Zozibini Tunzi (@zozitunzi) December 9, 2019