Former Glee actor Naya Rivera is is now presumed dead, the Ventura County Sheriff’s office has said. Rivera went missing on Wednesday after renting a boat with her four-year-old son at Lake Piru, California. The Ventura County Sheriff’s office has now stated that the effort to find the actress is being considered a “search and recovery operation”. Officers believe that Rivera drowned, and no foul play is suspected.

Greg Doherty via Getty Images Naya Rivera, pictured in 2017

Officer Chris Dyer said: “The latest is that we’re switching efforts into a search and recovery operation. That doesn’t change anything in the efforts that we’re putting forth to locate her but it changes the title, in a sense. “We’re presuming that an accident happened, we’re presuming that she drowned in the lake. There are no signs of foul play, no signs that anything went wrong besides a tragic accident. “The goal is still to bring Ms Rivera home to her family so they can have some closure.”

The search for Naya Rivera will continue this morning at Lake Piru. The lake will be closed to the public while search operations continue. Dive teams from throughout the region will be assisting us through mutual aid. @VCAirUnit@Cal_OES@fillmoresheriffpic.twitter.com/q6LsHd8xaT — Ventura Co. Sheriff (@VENTURASHERIFF) July 9, 2020