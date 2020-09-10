Missing Hiker Shows Up At Press Conference About His Own Disappearance

An 80-year-old who went missing while hiking in northeast England had an emotional reunion with his family when he turned up as police were making a public appeal over his disappearance.

Harry Harvey was reported missing around 1:30 p.m. on Sunday after he was separated from his walking partner the day before while hiking in the Yorkshire Dales during bad weather.

A major search involving police, the Royal Air Force and more than 100 mountain rescue workers had been unsuccessful. Police had said that Harvey was an experienced walker, but they were extremely concerned for his welfare due to the length of his disappearance in cold, wet conditions, the BBC reported.

On Tuesday morning, a wildlife photographer saw Harvey waving at her from near the village Keld, which is roughly 6 miles from his last known location.

His family was set to hold a police media appeal later at the Tan Hill Inn. As the meeting was about to start, the octogenarian arrived at the inn in a Land Rover with a mountain rescue team. Videos show members of his family rushing to embrace him.