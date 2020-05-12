Mitch McConnell: ‘Classless’ Obama ‘Should’ve Kept His Mouth Shut’ About Trump

In a private call last week with former members of his administration, Obama called Trump’s handling of the matter “an absolute chaotic disaster.” He also warned that “the rule of law is at risk” after Trump’s Justice Department dropped charges against former White House national security adviser Michael Flynn. McConnell believes Obama shouldn’t have said anything. “I think President Obama should’ve kept his mouth shut,” he said in an interview with Lara Trump, who is the president’s daughter-in-law and an adviser to his reelection campaign. “I think it’s a little bit classless, frankly, to critique an administration that comes after you,” he said. “You had your shot. You were there for eight years.”

Sen. Mitch McConnell: "President Obama should've kept his mouth shut... It's a little bit classless, frankly, to critique an administration that comes after you. You had your shot." https://t.co/9jamjiGV0Ppic.twitter.com/bj3EQhLKd9 — The Hill (@thehill) May 12, 2020

You know what’s “classless”?Saying the former President of the United States — a grown, free, American man with every right do as he pleases and say what he wants, should “keep his mouth shut.” ⁦@senatemajldr⁩ McConnell should remember his manners. https://t.co/pYP4zFF1pN — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) May 12, 2020

I’d say Moscow Mitch McConnell stealing a SCOTUS seat, blocking Obama’s warning about Russia’s attacks, helping a Russian Oligarch more than Americans, blocking election security bills, delaying pandemic relief to have a 4 day weekend with pervert Kavanaugh is pretty classless. — Ricky Davila (@TheRickyDavila) May 12, 2020

OMG! Let me simply exhale or find that calm app.



McConnell: Obama 'should have kept his mouth shut' on Trump's coronavirus response https://t.co/9Dp0J7fVpk — Donna Brazile (@donnabrazile) May 12, 2020

Interesting how @senatemajldr and others in the @gop are all for freedom of speech until it's exercised by the former first black president of the United States. Then they're deeply offended.



What's classless now? https://t.co/FvcOyCRakj — Tracy Hahn-Burkett (@THahnBurkett) May 12, 2020

McConnell is cool with Trump blaming Obama for “broken tests” for a disease that didn’t exist until 2019, but if Obama criticizes Trump then he’s “classless.” https://t.co/JxWzqwF2yu — Eric Columbus (@EricColumbus) May 12, 2020

I have way too many black friends to not see the racism in the "kept his mouth shut" than to ignore this. Holy fucking shit, @senatemajldr . You're a ride or die kind of guy, huh? https://t.co/MMWQ40w2cj — David Binkowski (@dbinkowski) May 12, 2020

For McConnell:

Trump claiming Obama was an illegitimate President was fine and dandy

Trump suggesting Obama engaged in high treason is a campaign theme to embrace

Obama suggesting that a pandemic response that has left 80K (and counting) dead has been chaotic is classless. https://t.co/LNyym7bZXW — Don Moynihan (@donmoyn) May 12, 2020

So like McConnell to tell a Black man to shut his mouth and call him classless. https://t.co/neDvqCqKUe — Wesley Whistle (@WesleyWhistle) May 12, 2020

“Classless” he says. If you ever wonder whether McConnell is on the level, just read this again. https://t.co/GfigTOSewz — Ian Bassin (@ianbassin) May 12, 2020

McConnell calling Obama ‘classless’ is huge fodder for late-night comics. And your moment of Zen. https://t.co/fjYzX7abHc — Jeff Stein (@SpyTalker) May 12, 2020