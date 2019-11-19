After fans campaigned for him to compete in the famous song contest, the Eurovision gods have listened and granted Indigenous artist Mitch Tambo a spot in the Eurovision - Australia Decides 2020 competition. The 29-year-old Gamilaraay and Birri Gubba man, who appeared on Australia’s Got Talent earlier this year, was announced as the latest celeb contestant along with actor iOTA at the SBS Upfronts on Tuesday.

“I’m thrilled to be part of Eurovision Australia Decides in 2020 and to get the chance to perform on the world’s biggest stage,” said Mitch. “Eurovision songs often mix elements of traditional and contemporary sounds, which is exactly what I set out to do in my own music. Most importantly, it brings different cultures together all under the banner of music, which is a beautiful thing!”

Supplied Indigenous artist Mitch Tambo is set to appear on Eurovision - Australia Decides 2020 in February.

Earlier this month former Australian Idol winner Casey Donovan and musician Vanessa Amorosi as the first two artists to appear on the Gold Coast stage in February 2020. There the artists will perform an original song for a chance to represent Australia at the Eurovision Song Contest 2020 in Rotterdam, the Netherlands. In September Mitch didn’t take out the winner’s crown on Australia’s Got Talent last night, but many viewers hoped it wasn’t the last they would see of the Indigenous artist. He had scored two golden buzzer moments throughout the season thanks to his original song in the audition round, and later a rendition of John Farnham’s You’re The Voice in his traditional language.

Responding to fans’ support, Mitch told HuffPost Australia at the time: “I am blown away by all the love and support that is flooding in. “If I am given the opportunity to perform on the Eurovision stage, I would embrace with my own and give it serious go. I’m still riding a high from last night.” The five musicians who have represented Australia at the Eurovision song contest since 2015 are Guy Sebastian, Dami Im, Kate Miller-Heidke and Indigenous artists Jessica Mauboy and Isaiah Firebrace.

This year was the first time the country’s representative for Eurovision was selected by the Australian public at the Eurovision - Australia Decides Gold Coast 2019 event in February. Kate Miller-Heidke was chosen to compete at the Eurovision song contest in Tel Aviv, Israel, where she finished in ninth place.

Supplied/SBS Vanessa Amorosi (L) and Casey Donovan (R) will also compete in Eurovision - Australia Decides.