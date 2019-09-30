Nine-year-old Daisy-May Demetre, whose legs were amputated due to a birth defect, became the first double amputee child to walk the runway in Paris Fashion Week on Friday.
Demetre, who uses carbon blades for running and on the catwalk, modelled for children’s wear label Lulu et Gigi at a show inside the Eiffel Tower.
Born in Birmingham, England Daisy-May’s lower legs were amputated due to fibular hemimelia - a lack or shortening of the calf bone - when she was just 18 months old.
After seeing a TV show about fashion, her father Alex suggested modelling to her and she has since worked for several major UK clothing retailers as well as for sports brand Nike.
Lulu et Gigi founder Eni Hegedus-Buiron said she had no second thoughts about hiring an amputee to model her luxury children’s clothing, which can cost as much as $2,600 for a “Princess and the Pea Gown.”
Daisy-May started modeling for British clothing brands a year ago and has walked at the London Kids’ Fashion Week in February and at New York Fashion Week earlier this month.
She can often be seen working out in the gym alongside her dad Alex Demetre, who said his daughter’s dedication to modelling had inspired him to get on the straight and narrow after living with an alcohol and gambling problem.
“She will be the most influential inspiring double amputee to have ever lived,” Alex said, before adding that he and his daughter hope to inspire others.
Additional reporting by Natasha Hinde.