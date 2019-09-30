Reuters Model Daisy-May Demetre, a nine-year-old double amputee, walked the runway during Paris Fashion Week for luxury children's wear label Lulu et Gigi.

Nine-year-old Daisy-May Demetre, whose legs were amputated due to a birth defect, became the first double amputee child to walk the runway in Paris Fashion Week on Friday.

Demetre, who uses carbon blades for running and on the catwalk, modelled for children’s wear label Lulu et Gigi at a show inside the Eiffel Tower.

Born in Birmingham, England Daisy-May’s lower legs were amputated due to fibular hemimelia - a lack or shortening of the calf bone - when she was just 18 months old.

After seeing a TV show about fashion, her father Alex suggested modelling to her and she has since worked for several major UK clothing retailers as well as for sports brand Nike.