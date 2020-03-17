Beloved 'Modern Family' Bulldog Dies Days After Filming Final Episode

Beatrice the French bulldog, best known for playing Stella on the hit TV series “Modern Family,” has reportedly died just days after the show’s final episode wrapped.

The dog succumbed last week to unknown causes. She was approximately 10 years old, The Blast reported.

On the show, Stella was the beloved pet of Ed O’Neill’s character, family patriarch Jay Pritchett. Jesse Tyler Ferguson, who plays Mitchell Pritchett on the show, honored the pup: