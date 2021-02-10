5 ‘Eye Roll Moments’ From Eddie McGuire's Press Conference

After 22 years as president of the Collingwood Football Club, Eddie McGuire on Tuesday announced his retirement with a snap press conference, which one Indigenous lawmaker said had “eye roll” moments.

The resignation comes after a number of prominent First Nations and culturally diverse Australians signed an open letter to Collingwood demanding McGuire step down following the release of the leaked ‘CFC Do Better’ report, which found “systemic racism” within the Magpies organization.

McGuire laid out what he saw as his biggest contributions in the 15-minute press conference, which has been labelled by some commentators as a Trump-esque speech that rambled off an exaggerated CV as “he gave himself a pat on the back on the way out.”

Here’s the speech broken down into five big moments, according to commentators.

Reeled off LinkedIn-style achievements as a reason the club isn’t racist

Precisely 29 seconds after McGuire started his step-down speech, he began listing his career highlights and memories as if he were accepting an award.

The former Magpies boss noted the charity and community work the club had done as a reason Collingwood wasn’t racist.

“This is why I say we are not a racist club, far from it,” he said.

“It is why I am proud of our club.”

Victorian Greens Senator Lidia Thorpe, a Gunnai-Gunditjmara woman, slammed that statement.

“It is a bit like, ‘I am not racist because I have got an Aboriginal friend.’ I don’t think that those comments help,” she told ABC’s ‘Afternoon Briefing’.

“I think that clearly Eddie himself has an issue with racism, and he has some incredibly good, smart people at that organisation that have had genuine partnerships with Aboriginal communities and organisations, and so they should.

“That should be the norm. It was a bit of an eye-roll moment for me.”