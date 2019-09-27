Drag Race All Stars Winner Monét X Change Wants RuPaul’s Australia To Cast ‘Aussie Queens Of Colour’

She’s known for her iconic one-liner “Guess who’s black in the house, bitch”, now RuPaul’s Drag Race star Monét X Change is calling for “strong Aussie queens of colour” to be cast in the Down Under version of the ratings runaway.

ITV Australia announced in August the production company has secured the rights to Drag Race although it’s yet to nail down details like a host, TV network and streaming rights.

When asked what she wants to see in the Aussie offering of the programme, she said “I would love to see some strong Aussie queens of colour.”

The urge for diversity on the localised show is music to the ears of Indigenous drag artist Felicia Foxx who says the Australian drag scene is dominantly white.

“There is still a long way to go in terms of diversity, (and) racism on the gay scene here in Sydney,” Felicia told HuffPost.

“I am very political and bring facts of our history as an Indigenous Aboriginal Queen growing up in a country where our history is denied and our identity is constantly examined. My culture is the oldest living culture alive but you do not often hear of Aboriginal Drag Queens do you?

“I’m so glad I’ve been able to look up to Monét X Change and see she has never changed her style of drag because of society or what people think is right and wrong.”