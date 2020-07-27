Monica Lewinsky Wins The Internet With Best 'I Have A Joke' Tweet

The jury’s pretty much in that Monica Lewinsky just won the “I have a joke” competition now trending on Twitter — and it concerns her relationship as a White House intern with former President Bill Clinton that led to his impeachment for perjury.

The informal Twitter contest begins “I have a joke but ...” The humour comes in the explanation of why the joke won’t be revealed as in: “I have a prune joke, but it’s kind of dated.” Or “I have an astronomy joke, but might be over your head.” Or “I have a Star Wars joke, but it’s kinda forced.”